Sanitoa, Hawaii junior linebacker, dies at 21

University of Hawaii linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa died Thursday, athletic director David Matlin said in a statement.

Sanitoa was 21. No cause of death was released.

A redshirt junior from Fagatogo, American Samoa, Sanitoa appeared in 12 games last season, including two starts, and finished with 30 tackles.

"Scheyenne was a tremendous young man, and we are devastated by this news," Matlin said in the statement released Friday.

According to Matlin, the football team met Friday to discuss Sanitoa's death. Campus counselors were present at the meeting and will continue to be available to the team, Matlin said.

"It's always heartbreaking to lose a member of our UH ohana, particularly when it's one of our young student-athletes," Matlin said. "Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, his teammates and to all those who knew and loved him."