No. 2 CB Manning decommits from Oklahoma

ESPN 300 defensive back Dontae Manning announced he was decommitting from Oklahoma on Saturday. Manning was the highest-ranked defensive commitment for the Sooners and has now reopened his recruitment.

Manning is the No. 2 ranked cornerback in the 2020 class, ranked 23 overall, and was a big part of Oklahoma's effort to improve its defense.

At 6-foot, 175 pounds, out of Raytown High School in Raytown, Missouri, Manning had been committed to Oklahoma since April, but had recently taken an official visit to Texas A&M.

Manning says he will still consider Oklahoma, but he wants to explore all his options. The decommitment leaves the Sooners with six ESPN 300 commitments, including two ESPN 300 defensive backs in Ryan Watts and Bryson Washington.