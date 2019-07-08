Gators CB Edwards announces intent to transfer

Florida reserve cornerback Brian Edwards is transferring from the school.

Edwards, who appeared in 18 games in two seasons for the Gators as a reserve defender and on special teams, announced Monday on Twitter than he will enter the transfer portal.

Edwards, who did not take a redshirt season while at Florida, recorded seven tackles, four pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery for the Gators in 2018. He will have two seasons of eligibility left.

The Florida state attorney's office last month dismissed charges of misdemeanor battery against Edwards, who was arrested May 6 in Gainesville. The Orlando Sentinel reported that State Attorney Bill Cervone said Edwards' longtime girlfriend told investigators no criminal act occurred and she did not want to pursue charges against him. Edwards had been accused of grabbing her by the neck as she attempted to leave their apartment, according to a Gainesville Police report.

Florida returns top cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Marco Wilson but now has lost two players projected for the rotation in Edwards and incoming freshman Chris Steele.