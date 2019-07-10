        <
          UCF QB Mack breaks ankle, out indefinitely

          1:43 PM ET
          • Chris LowESPN Senior Staff Writer
          Darriel Mack Jr., who was competing with Brandon Wimbush for the UCF starting quarterback job, broke his ankle this week in a non-football related activity and is out indefinitely.

          "There is no specific timetable for his return. He will not be available for training camp," UCF coach Josh Heupel said in a statement. "We hope Darriel has a speedy recovery, but we are excited about the talent we have in the quarterback room to start the season."

          Mack was a backup to McKenzie Milton last season, but filled in for Milton after he suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury that will also keep Milton on the sideline for the 2019 season. Mack started three games last season as a redshirt freshman for the Knights, including the 17-point comeback victory over Memphis in the AAC championship game.

          Wimbush, a transfer from Notre Dame, heads into the season as UCF's likely starter with redshirt freshman Quadry Jones and true freshman Dillon Gabriel also competing for the job.

