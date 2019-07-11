Sooners land OL Raym, No. 55-ranked recruit

Oklahoma added another talented offensive lineman to its 2020 class on Wednesday with ESPN 300 lineman Andrew Raym. The No. 55-ranked recruit overall, Raym had a top five of Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M but elected to choose the Sooners as his future destination.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound prospect is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state of Oklahoma, out of Broken Arrow High School.

He had been committed to Oklahoma before, but decommitted in May 2018.

It was important for the coaching staff to land Raym, as the No. 1 and No. 2 recruits in the 2019 class both elected to go elsewhere, with Daxton Hill signing with Michigan and tight end Grayson Boomer signing with Oklahoma State.

Raym joins offensive tackle Nathan Anderson, the No. 59-ranked prospect from Frisco, Texas, and three-star tackle Noah Nelson from Gilbert, Arizona. Running back Jase McClellan is the highest-ranked recruit, at No. 17 overall, followed by Raym as the second-highest ranked commit in the class.

With Raym's commitment, the Sooners have seven ESPN 300 commitments in total and the No. 12 recruiting class overall.