ACC adds Holiday, Boston; guaranteed 10 bowls

The ACC on Thursday announced a six-year bowl lineup beginning in the 2020 season that includes new tie-ins with the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and a new bowl to be played in Boston.

The agreement, which runs through the 2025 season, guarantees 10 bowl spots for the ACC.

ACC teams are guaranteed spots in the Belk Bowl, Camping World Bowl, Hyundai Sun Bowl, Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and the new bowl in Boston.

Conference teams also will play annually in the Capital One Orange Bowl when the game isn't a College Football Playoff semifinal, and the league will have a participant in the Outback Bowl in years its Orange Bowl opponent comes from the Big Ten.

One ACC team will be selected annually to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, the Birmingham Bowl or the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

The ACC's new lineup features games on both coasts and in eight different states.