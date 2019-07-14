        <
        >

          EWU players Hayes, Moore injured in shooting

          10:17 PM ET
          ESPN

          Police said two Eastern Washington football players were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Spokane, Washington.

          A Spokane police spokesman told The Spokesman-Review that Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore were both shot in the torso in the early-morning hours on Saturday. The incident happened in a central bar district in the city's downtown.

          Police have yet to make any arrests, The Spokesman-Review reported.

          Hayes is a redshirt senior and is listed as a starting safety on the team's preseason depth chart. He played in 15 games last season, making 87 total tackles.

          Moore, a redshirt junior, is listed as a preseason starter at defensive tackle. He had 4.0 sacks in 10 games last season.

