Bryant: Never considered transfer from Mizzou

HOOVER, Ala. -- Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant said Monday he never considered transferring from the school despite a postseason ban that was imposed by the NCAA less than two months after his arrival.

"I had already built a relationship with those guys within a couple of months," he said. "I feel like I was in a good spot. I'm liking where I'm at and where I'm going as well."

The former Clemson quarterback was benched there in favor of freshman Trevor Lawrence after four games last season. He transferred to Missouri in December, saying Monday he had no knowledge of sanctions the NCAA would later impose on the school in January.

Bryant could have transferred to another school this spring with the potential for immediate eligibility given the NCAA's decision to ban Missouri's football, baseball and softball programs from the postseason for a year because of academic misconduct involving a former tutor.

"Being that I had experience going through the whole [transfer] process, for me, I didn't want to go through it again," he said. "I was at peace with my decision."

Missouri was among about eight schools that he considered after entering the NCAA's transfer portal last year, Bryant said Monday. He noted that Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley's previous experience as the Dallas Cowboys' wide receivers coach factored into his choice to join Missouri and set himself up for the NFL.

Bryant was one of three players chosen by coach Barry Odom to represent Missouri at SEC media days, which began Monday in suburban Birmingham, Alabama. Odom did not know when the NCAA's appeals committee would rule on the school's brief filed in March attempting to limit or overturn the penalties.

"We anticipate we'll get some closure soon," he said.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference has advised Missouri on the appeals process but does not investigate allegations.

"I'm always reserved when commenting about decisions, but the infractions appeals committee certainly has an opportunity, it appears," Sankey said. "And I'll leave it at that."