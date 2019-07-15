        <
        >

          Former Troy QB Smith transferring to Kentucky

          4:20 PM ET
          • Alex ScarboroughESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of Auburn University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Former Troy starting quarterback Sawyer Smith is transferring to Kentucky.

          The 6-foot-3 Florida native played in all 12 games for the Trojans last season and threw for a total of 1,669 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. Smith only started the final seven games, taking over for injured starter Kaleb Barker, and earned a record of 5-2.

          Kentucky returns its starting quarterback, Terry Wilson, who played in all 13 games as a sophomore last season, throwing for 11 touchdowns and 1,889 yards. He also rushed for 547 yards and four scores.

          As a graduate transfer, Smith will be able to play immediately with two years of eligibility remaining.

          "We're excited to have Sawyer join our program," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. "It's great to add a quarterback with his experience and success."

          Kentucky opens the season at home on Aug. 31 against Toledo.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices