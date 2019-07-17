Fisher, Aggies score big with No. 1 QB recruit

After taking nearly three weeks to make a decision, top-ranked dual-threat quarterback Haynes King committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday.

King, the nation's top uncommitted quarterback in the ESPN 300 and No. 19 prospect overall in the Class of 2020, made his intentions known in an interview with the Longview News-Journal.

"[Coach] Jimbo Fisher, he's proven to develop quarterbacks and put them into the [NFL]," King told the News-Journal. "He's been very successful at that. He coaches you hard, and I'm used to that. He coaches you like you're his son."

King's commitment is one of the biggest recruiting wins to date for Fisher since arriving in College Station.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback made official visits to Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn and Duke from May through the first three weeks of June before narrowing his choices to the Volunteers and Aggies.

The East Texas multisport standout -- who boasts 4.5-second speed in the 40-yard dash, along with being a talented passer -- bolsters a Texas A&M recruiting class that was already knocking on the door of the top 10 prior to King's verbal commitment.

King becomes the highest-ranked prospect in a class that includes five fellow ESPN 300 prospects: receiver Demond Demas (No. 21 overall), cornerback Jaylon Jones, receiver Troy Omeire, defensive end/linebacker Fadil Diggs and receiver Muhsin Muhammad III.

With a star signal-caller now in the fold, the Aggies are moving toward a potential top-five class, with a number of ESPN 300 targets still on the board, including No. 1 overall Zachary Evans, running back Daniyel Ngata, cornerback and recent Oklahoma decommit Dontae Manning, defensive lineman Vernon Broughton, offensive guard Chris Morris, offensive tackle Garrett Hayes and linebacker Kourt Williams.

King, who will play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game, led Longview High to a 16-0 record and the Texas 6A D-II state championship as a junior. King passed for 3,877 yards and 42 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 2018, and he rushed for more than 650 yards.