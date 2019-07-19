Harbaugh: Comment about Meyer not 'bombshell'

CHICAGO -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stood by comments made Thursday in which he said controversy has followed former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer "everywhere he's been."

"I don't think it was anything that was new, or anything of a bombshell," Harbaugh said during Day 2 of Big Ten media days on Friday. "It's things that you all understand and have written about."

Meyer retired last season in the wake of a scandal involving domestic violence allegations against a former assistant.

"Urban Meyer's had a winning record. Really phenomenal record everywhere he's been," Harbaugh said on The Athletic's "The TK Show" podcast Thursday. "But also, controversy follows everywhere he's been."

Meyer coached the Buckeyes for seven seasons and won a national title in 2014, but last season began with a three-game suspension following an investigation into his handling of allegations of domestic abuse against former assistant Zach Smith.

Meyer returned and finished out the regular season, but he announced his retirement Dec. 4. His final game came in the Buckeyes' 28-23 win over Washington in the Rose Bowl.

Meyer also won two national titles as head coach of the Florida Gators from 2005-10, but he was often criticized for the number of off-the-field incidents involving his players. Over six seasons with the Gators, 31 of his players were arrested, some on serious charges.