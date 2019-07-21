Former FIU DB Lubin, 21, dies in car accident

Former FIU defensive back Emmanuel Lubin died in a car accident on Saturday night. He was 21 years old.

The school announced Lubin's death in a statement. Head coach Butch Davis called the North Miami Beach, Florida, native a "hard worker, great teammate" who was "respected and loved by his teammates, coaches and staff at FIU."

Lubin played in 45 games over his career and started all 13 games his senior year last season as the Panthers went a program-record 9-4 and won the Bahamas Bowl.

He had been pursuing a degree in liberal studies, according to the school.