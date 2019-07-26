In-state DT recruit Roy commits to LSU -- again

LSU added ESPN 300 defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy to its 2020 class Friday for a second time.

Roy, the No. 69 recruit overall, had been committed to the Tigers since September 2018, but decommitted in February 2019.

After taking visits, Roy named a top three of Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M, but decided to recommit to LSU.

A 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive tackle from University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Roy is the third-ranked prospect in the state of Louisiana. Top-ranked in-state recruit Kayshon Boutte, a wide receiver, already committed to the Tigers, as did No. 4 in-state recruit and defensive back Major Burns.

LSU has done an excellent job keeping talent home, most recently in 2019 when the staff was able to flip running back John Emery, the top in-state recruit, from Georgia. The Tigers landed eight of the 14 ESPN 300 recruits from Louisiana, including three of the top four.

In 2020, only five of the 11 ESPN 300 prospects from Louisiana have announced their commitments and three have chosen LSU.

The Tigers haven't just done a good job in-state, though. Coach Ed Orgeron and his staff secured a commitment from Rakim Jarrett, the No. 3 wide receiver, out of Washington, D.C.; Elias Ricks, the third-ranked cornerback, out of California; and linebacker Antoine Sampah, the No. 5 linebacker, out of Virginia.

Among the 14 ESPN 300 commitments in the class, 11 are from out of state. If the staff can now land some of the remaining Louisiana targets, it could help push this class past No. 4 in the overall class rankings.