Former LSU wideout Drake Davis arrested again

Former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested Sunday for allegedly pushing and grabbing his girlfriend, according to ABC affiliate WBRZ in Baton Rouge.

According to WBRZ, Davis was arrested at about 3:30 a.m. after a witness claimed an argument between Davis and his girlfriend turned physical. The witness showed deputies video of the alleged argument and Davis was arrested.

The girlfriend initially told police nothing happened, but after she was shown the video, she admitted that Davis grabbed her arm and pushed her after learning she'd communicated with another man.

This was not the first incident of violence for Davis, who was suspended from the LSU football team in August after a domestic violence arrest. At the time, Davis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree battery charge after being accused of breaking a woman's ribs, strangling her, punching her and ripping an earring from her ear.

Davis was released on bond and was arrested for a second time in September after being accused of violating a court order to stay away from the victim. Davis was then booked that same month on child pornography charges when police found lewd videos involving juveniles on Davis' phone.

Following Sunday's arrest, Davis' mother, Stephanie, took to social media to proclaim her son's innocence. In the video posted to Facebook, Stephanie says her son and girlfriend were "horse-playing around."

Stephanie Davis then brings on camera a woman she says is her son's girlfriend, and asks if she has any bruises on her body, to which the woman replies no. Davis then asks the woman if anything happened to her, and the woman shakes her head no.

Drake Davis was already in court on July 16 and was scheduled to return again in January for the previous charges, according to WBRZ.