Alabama LB Anoma enters transfer portal again

Alabama outside linebacker Eyabi Anoma entered the NCAA transfer portal for the second time this offseason on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound former five-star prospect from Maryland was not enrolled in classes as of last Friday.

The Crimson Tide open practice later this week.

Anoma earned a spot on the SEC all-freshman team last season when he appeared in 12 games and registered two tackles for loss.

At SEC media days earlier this month, Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses compared Anoma to former Tide great Tim Williams, who was drafted in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.

"He's transitioning into something really, really dangerous," Moses said of Anoma. "He's very athletic, he's fast, quick off the edge."

Anoma originally entered the transfer portal in February, but less than 24 hours later he withdrew and returned to the team, participating in spring practice.

Alabama begins practice Friday and opens the season against Duke on Aug. 31 in Atlanta.