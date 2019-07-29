Oregon lands third top prospect from California

Oregon added another top California prospect to its recruiting class on Monday when ESPN 300 wide receiver Johnny Wilson announced his commitment to the Ducks.

Wilson is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound receiver from Calabasas High School in Calabasas, California, and is the No. 58-ranked prospect overall in the class.

He chose Oregon over Texas, UCLA and Washington and is continuing a trend of top California prospects committing to Oregon. The Ducks now have three ESPN 300 commitments from California recruits for 2020 with Wilson, quarterback Jay Butterfield and athlete Jaden Navarrette.

The Oregon staff was able to sign six ESPN 300 recruits from California in the 2019 class, including the No. 1-ranked prospect overall in defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. That was an increase from the five ESPN 300 California prospects the staff signed in 2018.

Oregon isn't the only school raiding the state either, as 10 of the 14 ESPN 300 prospects from California who have committed have chosen out-of-state schools. Only one of the 14 chose USC, and none have chosen UCLA.

The top three recruits from California have yet to make their decisions, but No. 1-ranked Justin Flowe is considering schools out of state, No. 2 Kendall Milton is deciding among Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and LSU, and the third-best recruit in the state, running back Daniyel Ngata, could also end up attending a school outside of California.

Wilson's commitment was important for Oregon to keep that pipeline open, but it also gives the Ducks an outstanding receiver to add to the class. The No. 7 receiver in the class gives Oregon six ESPN 300 total commitments in a class that is currently ranked No. 15 overall.