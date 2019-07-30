Georgia lands No. 6-ranked running back Milton

Georgia's success with running backs continued Monday when ESPN 300 back Kendall Milton committed to the Bulldogs.

Milton is the No. 38 prospect overall in the 2020 class and chose Georgia over Alabama, LSU and Ohio State. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound running back attends Buchanan High School in Clovis, California, and is the No. 6-ranked back in the country.

While Milton is the first running back committed in this class for Georgia, the staff was able to sign ESPN 300 recruit Kenny McIntosh in 2019 and had Zamir White and James Cook in 2018, who were the Nos. 1 and 3 ranked running backs, respectively, in their class.

The coaches signed D'Andre Swift in 2017 and are now refilling the running back room with top prospects. Milton marks Georgia's first ESPN 300 commitment from the state of California since the ESPN 300 started in 2013, and Milton is continuing a recent trend of California recruits attending college out of state.

With Milton now committed, 11 of the 15 ESPN 300 recruits from California who have made a commitment have chosen out-of-state schools. Only one has picked USC, and none has committed to UCLA.

Georgia will reap the benefits of landing Milton and potentially creating a new pipeline to a talent-rich state. His commitment gives the coaches an outstanding running back recruit with a balanced combination of size and speed, and also gives them 12 ESPN 300 commitments in the class.

Milton is the fourth-highest-ranked commit in the Bulldogs' class, behind five-star Broderick Jones, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class, Mekhail Sherman, the No. 1 inside linebacker, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is ranked 34th overall.

Georgia currently has the No. 6 class overall, with 16 total commitments. The Dawgs have a significant opportunity to move up in the rankings, as they are the only team in the top 10 with fewer than 17 total commitments and the only team ranked in the top six with fewer than 19.