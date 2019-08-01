Badgers WR testifies in rape trial of ex-teammate

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Badgers receiver Danny Davis testified Thursday that one of the women who accused former teammate Quintez Cephus of raping her had flirted with Cephus shortly after meeting him for the first time.

Cephus, a 21-year-old former wide receiver for the Badgers, is charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault in the alleged assault of two 18-year-old women on the same night in April 2018. Both women have testified that they were too drunk to consent.

Cephus has said the sex was consensual and was arranged by one of his accusers.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that Davis testified Cephus came out of the room naked and asked Davis to take a photo of the women, who were both asleep. Davis said he took one picture of a woman, who immediately got up and demanded he erase it, which he said he did.

The trial was to conclude Friday.

Cephus was suspended from the Badgers' football team last August. He was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its non-academic misconduct code.

Cephus sued the university in October, claiming his constitutional rights were violated when the school pursued a student disciplinary investigation against him because he could not defend himself during the probe into the original criminal investigation. He dropped the lawsuit in March, but his attorneys said he would likely refile it after the sexual assault trial.