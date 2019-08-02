RB Bijan Robinson picks Texas over Ohio State

Over the past few weeks, Ohio State and Texas were locked in a recruiting battle for elite running back Bijan Robinson.

On Friday, the No. 31-ranked prospect in the class of 2020 announced his decision, with the Longhorns winning out over the Buckeyes, USC, UCLA and Arizona.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound star from Tucson, Arizona, becomes the highest-ranked running back to pick Texas since the Longhorns inked back-to-back five-star prospects Johnathan Gray and current Los Angeles Rams player Malcolm Brown in the 2012 and 2011 classes, respectively.

The victory for the Longhorns is paramount, as there are only four scholarship running backs on their roster, with Kirk Johnson headed into his senior season. Class of 2019 ESPN 300 athlete Jordan Whittington moved from wide receiver to running back after enrolling in January, and has earned the praise of head coach Tom Herman and staff, but only sophomore Keaontay Ingram and junior Daniel Young have experience playing the position headed into the season.

With the nation's No. 5 running back in the fold, the Longhorns are a sound bet to sign a third consecutive top-10 class under Herman in December. Texas now has nine ESPN 300 commitments and 10 ESPN four-stars in the class, headlined by ESPN 300 quarterback prospects Ja'Quiden Jackson and Hudson Card. The Longhorns also have six prospects ranked in the top 85 of the ESPN 300, with guard Jake Majors, defensive end Vernon Broughton and athlete Kitan Crawford joining Robinson, Jackson and Card ranked among the very best in the country.

The Longhorns remain in the hunt for No. 12 Kelee Ringo, No. 60 Quentin Johnston, No. 71 Chris Thompson Jr., No. 103 Ethan Pouncey, No. 115 Alfred Collins, No. 184 Javian Hester, No. 239 Princely Umanmielen and No. 267 Jerrin Thompson, with Chris Thompson Jr. set to announce Sunday between Texas and Auburn.

Robinson's pledge also continues the Longhorns' success in the state of Arizona behind the efforts of offensive coordinator Tim Beck, with class of 2019 ESPN 300 wide receiver Jake Smith and ESPN 300 tight end Brayden Liebrock already impressing in Austin since arriving in June.