Four-star safety commits to Auburn over Texas

The Auburn Tigers have been on quite the hot streak on the recruiting trail since the beginning of June, adding six ESPN four-stars, including five in the ESPN 300, to the 2020 recruiting class.

On Sunday, No. 71 overall Christopher Thompson Jr. added to the impressive run by committing to Auburn over Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound, hard-hitting safety from Dallas area powerhouse Duncanville High made an official visit to Texas the first weekend in May, followed by official visits to Ohio State and USC in June before eventually picking between the Tigers and Longhorns.

If you never leave, you never learn... Be comfortable with being uncomfortable ~ Lebron #COMMITTED 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/ymEFnBS5u4 — ChrisThompsonJr (@cdotcaash_) August 4, 2019

Thompson's pledge comes a day after highly coveted junior college cornerback Marco Domio committed as Auburn looks to replace some talented players in the secondary following the season.

The Tigers, who had the No. 14 ranked class prior to Thompson's pledge, now have 10 ESPN four-star verbals, including eight ESPN 300 prospects, as well as a trio of talented junior college prospects on the commit list. Auburn has the potential for a top-10 class with a number of talented prospects still strongly considering the Tigers, including No. 25 overall Phillip Webb, No. 39 Cartavious Bigsby, No.103 Ethan Pouncey, No. 120 Eddie Williams Jr. and No. 259 Ladarius Tennison.

Thompson plays on a nationally ranked Duncanville High team that also boasts ESPN 300 and Texas QB commitment Ja'Quinden Jackson, as well as one of the nations top junior prospects -- Savion Byrd, who is ranked No. 28 in the ESPN Jr. 300.