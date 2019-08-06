Reports: Auburn WR Schwartz has hand surgery

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken bone in his hand, according to multiple reports.

The speedy Schwartz, who reportedly injured the hand during Sunday's practice, is projected to be a key contributor this year for the Auburn offense.

Schwartz tweeted his thanks to those who wished him well.

Thank you for all y'all thoughts and prayers, it was a success today, can't wait to get back on that field with my brothers🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Anthony Schwartz (@anthony_flash10) August 5, 2019

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is expected to update Schwartz's status Tuesday, when he is scheduled to meet with media.

Schwartz, who also runs track for the Tigers, accounted for seven touchdowns with 357 receiving yards and 211 rushing yards as a freshman last season.