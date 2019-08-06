Maryland WR Jones out for year with torn ACL

Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones will miss the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during practice Monday, the team announced.

Jones stood out as a freshman in 2018, recording seven touchdowns and starting two games for the Terrapins. He had 22 receptions and 18 rushes, and his five receiving touchdowns marked the most by a Maryland freshman since Stephon Diggs in 2018.

Jones also became the first Big Ten freshman to record two games with both a touchdown catch and a touchdown run since Ohio State's Maurice Clarett in 2002.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Jones, a native of Fort Myers, Florida, will redshirt the season and have three years of eligibility remaining.