        <
        >

          Maryland WR Jones out for year with torn ACL

          10:59 AM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones will miss the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during practice Monday, the team announced.

          Jones stood out as a freshman in 2018, recording seven touchdowns and starting two games for the Terrapins. He had 22 receptions and 18 rushes, and his five receiving touchdowns marked the most by a Maryland freshman since Stephon Diggs in 2018.

          Jones also became the first Big Ten freshman to record two games with both a touchdown catch and a touchdown run since Ohio State's Maurice Clarett in 2002.

          The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Jones, a native of Fort Myers, Florida, will redshirt the season and have three years of eligibility remaining.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices