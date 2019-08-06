Gators lose McWilliams, hurting in secondary

Florida Gators reserve defensive back C.J. McWilliams will miss the 2019 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, the latest blow to a secondary that has lost several players in recent months.

Gators coach Dan Mullen on Tuesday confirmed McWilliams suffered the injury on a non-contact play in practice. McWilliams appeared in nine games last season -- starting two -- and recorded 16 tackles and four pass breakups. He was in the rotation at Florida's "Star," or nickelback position.

"It was early in practice, planted and drove and felt the pop," Mullen said. "It's a shame."

Earlier this summer, Florida reserve cornerback Brian Edwards announced he would enter the transfer portal and landed at Central Michigan with former Gators coach Jim McElwain. Chris Steele, a top-100 defensive back recruit who enrolled early, transferred from Florida this spring and landed at USC. Gators nickelback John Huggins is absent from the team because of family reasons.

Mullen said Tuesday that three true freshman cornerbacks -- Kaiir Elam, Jaydon Hill, and Chester Kimbrough -- all would play this season. Florida opens the season Aug. 24 against Miami in Orlando, Florida.