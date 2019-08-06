        <
        >

          Malzahn won't rule out WR Schwartz for Week 1

          7:39 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn coach Gus Malzahn isn't ruling out Anthony Schwartz playing in the opener against Oregon after the wide receiver underwent hand surgery.

          Malzahn says Schwartz had the procedure on Monday. He didn't have a timetable for his return but says he's "not going to say yes or no" on whether the sophomore will miss a game.

          The Tigers and Oregon open the season Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas.

          Schwartz, who missed spring practice while running for the track team, was a versatile threat for the Tigers as a freshman. He ran for 211 yards and five touchdowns and added 357 yards and a pair of scores receiving.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices