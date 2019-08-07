ESPN 300 CB Pouncey to join brother at Texas

The Texas Longhorns have been on quite the hot streak on the recruiting trail over the past month, racking up 11 commitments, including three ESPN 300s and five ESPN Junior 300s.

On Tuesday, Ethan Pouncey, ranked No. 103 overall in the ESPN 300 rankings, added to that impressive run, picking Texas over Auburn and Florida.

Words cannot describe this feeling. I just wanted to say thank you to all of the coaches that gave me an opportunity to play at the next level but I have found my home. 🤘🏾#Dreams2Reality #HookEm @cmitchell2284 @_pouncey @BCarringtonUT @washjwash pic.twitter.com/yaFP7Tw83p — EVP (@EthanPouncey) August 7, 2019

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback with long arms will join his older brother and current Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Pouncey in Austin, after making unofficial visits to Texas and Auburn this summer.

The pledge from Pouncey, a selection for the Under Armour All-America Game, comes five days after No. 31 overall Bijan Robinson selected Texas over Ohio State and USC, giving Tom Herman and his staff 10 ESPN 300 commitments and 11 ESPN four-stars in the class.

The Longhorns also have seven prospects ranked in the top 103 of the ESPN 300 -- quarterbacks Ja'Quiden Jackson and Hudson Card, guard Jake Majors, defensive end Vernon Broughton and athlete Kitan Crawford -- joining Robinson and Pouncey.

Texas is a near lock for a third straight top-10 recruiting class under Herman, with a number of ESPN 300 prospects still on the board.

The Longhorns remain in the hunt for No. 12 Kelee Ringo, No. 60 Quentin Johnston, No. 115 Alfred Collins, No. 184 Javian Hester, No. 214 Xavion Alford, No. 239 Princely Umanmielen, No. 267 Jerrin Thompson and four-star running back Ty Jordan.

Pouncey, who had eight interceptions as a junior, has strong football bloodlines in the family. Not only does his brother play at Texas, but he is also second cousin of NFL linemen Maurkice and Mike Pouncey.