Oregon WR Schooler out after foot surgery

Oregon senior wide receiver Brenden Schooler is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery Monday on his foot, according to coach Mario Cristobal.

Cristobal told reporters that the team was optimistic to get Schooler back in six weeks but that an eight-week timeline was more realistic.

Schooler had been expected to start for the Ducks this season, but he will now miss at least the nonconference slate.

"Certainly, it's a tough one to take because of what he means to this team," Cristobal said.

Schooler is a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 honoree as an all-purpose/special-teams player. He had 21 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown last season.