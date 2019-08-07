NCAA declines to implement football injury reports

Standardized injury reports will not be implemented across college football this season after the NCAA explored the possibility in response to the rise of legalized sports betting.

The NCAA Board of Governors announced Wednesday that it still supports the association's rules prohibiting athletes and school administrators from wagering on sports or providing information to people associated with gambling. But the board concluded an injury or availability report across college football is not viable. An ad hoc committee on sports wagering studied the possibility of teams publicly disclosing whether players would be available for games.

"The ad hoc committee gathered thorough feedback from conference commissioners, athletics administrators, athletic trainers and student-athletes across all three divisions about potential player availability reporting,'' said Ohio State President Michael Drake, who is chairman of the Board of Governors. "The membership has significant concerns about the purpose, parameters, enforcement and effectiveness of a player availability reporting model.''

Daily Wager A daily sports betting news and information show (6-7 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS) that aims to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports wagering and help educate general sports fans with in-depth analysis. Watch »

The idea to create a standardized injury report, similar to what currently exists in the NFL, came from concern that legalized gambling might provide more temptation for bettors to seek injury information from athletes or other team personnel.

But even calling it an injury report was problematic for the NCAA because of federal laws that safeguard student and patient privacy.

The board also encouraged more education on gambling for athletes.

A Supreme Court ruling last year opened the door for states to have legalized sports wagering. More than a dozen states have introduced legal betting on sporting events and dozens are taking steps in that direction.

ESPN's Dan Murphy and The Associated Press contributed to this report.