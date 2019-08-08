Maryland hires former Gators, Illini coach Zook

Maryland has hired former Illinois and Florida coach Ron Zook as a senior analyst.

Zook, 65, will work with the Terrapins' defense and special teams in an off-field role. New Maryland coach Mike Locksley worked on Zook's staffs at both Florida and Illinois, with Locksley serving as offensive coordinator when the Illini reached the Rose Bowl during the 2007 season.

Zook spent the past five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, coaching special teams. In February, he joined the staff of the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football. Zook did not coach in 2012 and 2013 after being fired by Illinois after the 2011 season.

Ron Zook worked with Maryland coach Mike Locksley at Illinois and Florida. Jason Parkhurst/USA TODAY Sports

He succeeded Hall of Fame coach Steve Spurrier at Florida in 2002, going 23-14 before being fired. Zook went 34-51 in seven seasons at Illinois.