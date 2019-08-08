'Sustained injuries' lead Vols OL Niehaus to retire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Tennessee offensive lineman Nathan Niehaus says injuries caused him to decide this week to end his football career.

"Due to sustained injuries and the overlapping wear on my body, I have decided to retire from the game that has taken me places that I never could have imagined," Niehaus tweeted Thursday.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Wednesday that Niehaus had decided to leave the team but didn't specify the reason for his departure.

Niehaus started six games at right guard and also played tackle as a sophomore last season.

In his statement, Niehaus praised Tennessee's fan base and thanked the Volunteers' coaching staff "for the lessons learned within such a short period of time."