          Pitt loses DE Weaver for season with torn ACL

          10:18 AM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Staff Writer
          Just one week into fall camp, the Pittsburgh Panthers received a tough blow as they learned defensive end Rashad Weaver will miss the 2019 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the team announced Friday.

          Weaver, who was injured during practice Thursday, was the team's top returning pass-rusher after leading Pitt in sacks (6.5), tackles for loss (14) and fumble recoveries (3) as a sophomore last year.

          "Rashad Weaver embodies what Pitt football is all about," coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "He is an outstanding player, student and leader. Everyone in this program shares his disappointment, but we know he will overcome this adversity and return better than ever."

