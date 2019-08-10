Former Georgia LB Cox transfers to Florida

Former Georgia outside linebacker Brenton Cox, a five-star recruit who left the team earlier this week, has transferred to play for the Bulldogs' biggest rival: Florida.

Cox, a sophomore from Stockbridge, Georgia, is listed as a player on Florida's 2019 roster on the athletic department's website. He will have to sit out this season under NCAA transfer rules unless he can obtain a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility.

Cox played in 13 of 14 games last season and finished with 20 tackles. He had a career-high six tackles in Georgia's 28-21 loss to Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl after starting in place of the injured D'Andre Walker.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart hasn't yet commented on Cox's sudden departure. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was asked about Cox's role this coming season during a news conference Monday. He told the reporter: "That's a good question. I would actually leave that up to Coach Smart at this time."

Cox was arrested in April, along with Bulldogs linebacker Robert Beal, on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession. Under Georgia Athletic Association policy, he faced a one-game suspension when the No. 3 Bulldogs open the season at Vanderbilt on Aug. 31 (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Cox was the No. 11 prospect overall in the 2018 ESPN 300 and the No. 5 defensive end nationally and No. 3 prospect in Georgia.