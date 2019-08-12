N'western recruit ineligible for senior HS year

Northwestern wide receiver recruit Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has been ruled ineligible for his senior season of high school after being reclassified for completing too many academic credits.

According to The Detroit News, the Michigan High School Athletic Association ruled that Yaseen, who was home-schooled before enrolling at Walled Lake High School, had completed too many credits above his grade level. The MHSAA's new classification for Yaseen shows him having completed his eligibility. Walled Lake High School is appealing the decision for a second time.

"So when he came in as a freshman, they counted him as a sophomore, and then they changed it, but never said anything," Walled Lake coach Alex Grignon told The Detroit News. "Well, they treated it as him getting held back and not fixing his grade, so his high school clock started the year before high school."

Waseen is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver rated by ESPN as a four-star prospect and the No. 7-ranked player in the state. Even if he cannot play this fall, he's set to sign with Northwestern in December and will enroll for winter quarter in January at the university. NCAA rules prevent Northwestern from commenting on unsigned prospects.

Walled Lake High opens its season Aug. 29.

"I talked to Northwestern [Thursday], they said, 'Hey, we've got his back, 100 percent. It's fine with us, it's just unfortunate he doesn't get to play this fall, doesn't get to experience his senior year,'" Grignon told The News.