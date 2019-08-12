Transfer QB Travis eligible to play for Florida St.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was granted immediate eligibility Monday, a huge boost to the Seminoles' need for depth at the position. He'll have four years of eligibility.

Travis transferred from Louisville in December, and Florida State had been waiting months to hear whether the redshirt freshman would have his waiver for immediate eligibility approved.

The school said in a statement that the Division I Committee for Legislative Relief approved the waiver on appeal. Then the Seminoles had to file a request with the ACC faculty athletics representatives to waive the conference's restriction against immediate eligibility for undergraduate student-athletes who transfer between ACC schools. That request was granted Monday.

The decision means Florida State now has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, including projected starter James Blackman and Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook.

"We are excited for Jordan and thankful to the people who examined his situation and reason for his transfer," coach Willie Taggart said in a statement. "Specifically, we want to thank FSU's compliance office, the Committee for Legislative Relief, the ACC faculty athletics representatives and the University of Louisville for their cooperation. This has been a long but deliberate process, and we are happy to achieve closure on Jordan's situation."