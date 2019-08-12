Attorney: Wisconsin doesn't want Cephus back

MADISON, Wis. -- The attorney for former Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus says university officials are sending a "clear message" that they don't want the former Badgers wide receiver back despite his acquittal in a sexual assault case.

Attorney Stephen Meyer said Monday that discussions have collapsed. University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Monday that she couldn't comment due to privacy rules.

Cephus filed a petition for readmission last week, just days after a jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting two students who said he had raped them.

Badgers head coach Paul Chryst seemingly left the door ajar for Cephus' return after news of his acquittal.

"If it is best for Q, then I know how his teammates and I know how we feel," said Chryst last Wednesday. "We would love to get him back.

"Yet it's not about us. It's what's best for him."

Meyer says the university has made it clear that it won't make a decision until "well after the semester has started."

Cephus and current Badger players planned a news conference Monday on his case. Meyer says players have sent an email supporting Cephus to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

