South Carolina TE Hinson to have heart surgery

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Evan Hinson will be out for six-to-eight weeks after tests showed he has an irregular heartbeat.

Hinson will undergo an ablation surgery to correct the issue.

The irregular heartbeat was discovered in testing done after Hinson complained of difficulty breathing.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Monday that Hinson is "going to be fine."

"I'm glad we caught it on the (echocardiogram)," Muschamp said. "But it's an unfortunate situation for him."

Hinson had been a two-sport athlete at South Carolina, but left the basketball program after last season to focus on football. He has two years of eligibility remaining for Muschamp's Gamecocks, but was entering this season with just one career reception.