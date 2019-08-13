Sources: HBO, 4 schools discussing access show

HBO is in negotiations with four college football programs --- Alabama, Arizona State, Penn State and Washington State -- to create a behind-the-scenes-access show this season, multiple sources told ESPN on Tuesday, confirming multiple reports.

While the structure of the show has not been finalized, the schools have discussed allowing cameras to document each program for a week. It would be similar to the network's popular long-running NFL show "Hard Knocks," which provides behind-the-scenes access and interviews during NFL training camps.

"As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program, we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved," Penn State said in a statement.

A spokesman for HBO said there is nothing to announce at this time.