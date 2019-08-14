Texas A&M TE Cupp has surgery on broken ankle

Texas A&M tight end Baylor Cupp broke his left ankle in the Aggies' scrimmage on Monday and had surgery on Tuesday, coach Jimbo Fisher said.

"Baylor will be out for a while," Fisher said. "He had a plate put on his ankle and tibia on the lower part of his leg. ... Just got rolled up on."

Cupp is a highly regarded freshman, an early enrollee who had a shot to replace All-American tight end Jace Sternberger. Cupp led the Aggies with 88 yards on five receptions in A&M's spring game in April and had a 31-yard touchdown catch.

Fisher, whose offense features tight ends, said Cupp has "size, speed, power." He stands at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, and he ran the 200-meter dash in 22.5 seconds as a high school senior and posted a 4.55-second 40 at an A&M camp last summer.

The only other tight end on the Aggies' roster with game experience is sophomore Glenn Beal, who played in eight games last year, primarily as a blocker, and had no receptions.