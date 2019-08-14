        <
        >

          Liberty's Freeze away from team with back issues

          12:34 AM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Liberty first-year coach Hugh Freeze is away from the team while undergoing treatment for severe back spasms.

          Freeze, 49, has been unable to attend training camp practices since Sunday, according to the team. He's expected to return to practice as soon as the back spasms subside. Liberty had workouts Monday and Tuesday without Freeze.

          The Flames open the season Aug. 31 when they host Syracuse. Freeze last coached at Ole Miss from 2012 until July 2017, when he resigned after school officials discovered that he had made a series of calls to a number associated with a female escort service.

          He has a 49-28 career record as coach at Ole Miss and Arkansas State.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices