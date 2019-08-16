Louisiana coach: Players should pay booster fee

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns coach Billy Napier wants to see each of his players become dues-paying members of the school's booster club, asking his team to spend a minimum of $50 to join.

Napier, a former assistant coach at Alabama who is now in his second season with Louisiana, said in a news conference Wednesday that the booster club memberships were "about gratitude" and a means to bond the players and school.

"That's probably a little bit unheard of and a little bit unique, but I think this is a place where I think that would be appreciated," Napier said. "I think it's part of the type of program that we want to have."

Napier said the memberships were "mandatory." The school, however, issued a statement Friday correcting that language, suggesting they were simply "strongly encouraged."

"The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Department of Athletics is thrilled that head coach Billy Napier's football program and its student-athletes expressed their collective desire to give back and show gratitude to the Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation," the school's statement said. "Members of the football program have started an initiative to demonstrate their appreciation to the RCAF, including its board of directors, staff and investors, when they are able to do so.

"Additionally, student-athletes will be encouraged to join the RCAF at the introductory level during their college careers, an initiative the program and its coaching staff supports in order to give back to the foundation that has done so much to support the Louisiana Football team and the Department of Athletics."

A school spokesman said every member of the coaching staff has already become a booster club member.

The urging to join the club at a price comes at a time when schools are under increased scrutiny about the current amateur model in which players cannot be compensated with cash or other outside benefits in return for their services, name or likeness. Several members of the U.S. Congress have voiced concerns about the amateur model and pushed for reforms, including paying players as employees.

Louisiana's policy appears to be unique within college football, with several other head coaches telling ESPN they were not aware of any similar rules at other schools.