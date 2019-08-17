Reports: UF, Miami set '24, '25 home-and-home

The Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes will kick off the 2019 college football season, but the two teams have already set up when they will meet again in the regular season.

According to multiple reports, the Hurricanes and Gators will play a home-and-home series in 2024 and 2025.

Miami and Florida haven't played regular-season games against each other in consecutive years since the 2002 and 2003 seasons. They have since met only three times, including the 2004 Peach Bowl and a 2013 upset by the Hurricanes of the then-No. 12 Gators.

The teams will start this season next Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) when they play at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

At least one team has been ranked in each of the past 10 meetings between the sides, a streak that should continue with the release of the first Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, as the Gators are a likely top-10 team.