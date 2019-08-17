Texas WR Moore faces charges for carrying gun

Texas receiver Joshua Moore faces misdemeanor gun charges after police arrested him carrying a loaded pistol in downtown Austin in early July.

Moore, a sophomore from Yoakum, Texas, did not have a license to carry the gun and was released on a $6,000 bond. He has a court date scheduled for Thursday.

Moore has practiced with the Longhorns during preseason camp.

"We're aware of the situation with Joshua Moore," Texas coach Tom Herman said in a statement. "We have talked with him and his family and are handling this internally at this time, but will continue to monitor the legal process. We will determine any further action upon the completion of that process."

Moore, who was ranked the No. 5 prospect in Texas in the 2018 ESPN 300, played in the Longhorns' first six games last season before suffering a shoulder injury. He had seven catches for 53 yards with a 27-yard touchdown in a 37-14 victory over USC.

According to a police arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN-TV in Austin, Moore was arrested on July 5 after officials monitoring the Austin Police Department's Real Time Crime Center (TRCC) noticed his alleged suspicious activity.

The affidavit said officials noticed a man "remove a firearm from his waistband, walk in between two vehicles, appearing to chamber a round by pulling the slide of the gun to the rear, and then place the firearm back into his waistband."

Police officers located Moore and arrested him at gunpoint. He was carrying a Glock 19 -- 9mm pistol when he was searched, according to the affidavit.

"The pistol contained a 30-round magazine with a live round which was loaded into the chamber ready to be fired," the affidavit said.