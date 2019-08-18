WSU to be in series modeled after 'Hard Knocks'

Washington State's football team will be part of a series with HBO this season, the team confirmed on its Twitter account on Saturday.

No details about the show have been released, but representatives from HBO paid a visit to the Washington State campus on Thursday and sent a camera crew to the Cougars' practice on Friday at Martin Stadium, according to the Spokesman-Review.

On Tuesday, ESPN and multiple outlets reported that HBO was in negotiations with four college football programs to create a behind-the-scenes access show this season.

The other teams involved in negotiations were the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona State Sun Devils and Penn State Nittany Lions, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

Although the structure of the show has not been finalized, the schools have discussed allowing cameras to document each program for a week. The show will be similar to the network's "Hard Knocks," which provides behind-the-scenes access and interviews during NFL training camps.

"As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program, we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved," Penn State said in a statement Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, a spokesman for HBO said there is nothing to announce at this time.