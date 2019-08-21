What to watch on ACC Network

Laura Rutledge examines the legend of Trevor Lawrence and what the Clemson QB has in store for college football fans in his second act. (1:41)

ACC Network launches Thursday, with approximately 450 live contests set to air annually. Here's your guide to make sure you catch all the biggest events this fall.

EVENTS

Football: ACC Network will air 40 regular-season games this season. Here are some of the big ones, including No. 1 Clemson's season opener:

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Clemson on Aug. 29

Virginia Tech at Boston College on Aug. 31

Virginia at Pitt on Aug. 31

South Florida at Georgia Tech on Sept. 7

Miami at North Carolina on Sept. 7

Kansas at Boston College on Sept. 13

Florida State at Virginia on Sept. 14

Clemson and Georgia Tech will face off on Aug. 29 in the first football game on the ACC Network. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Men's and women's basketball: There are 150 men's and women's basketball games set to air on ACC Network this season. Here are a few of the season-opening men's games slated on be broadcast exclusively on ACCN:

Louisville at Miami on Nov. 5

Georgia Tech at NC State on Nov. 5

Notre Dame at North Carolina on Nov. 6

Virginia at Syracuse on Nov. 6

Men's and women's soccer: There are 58 men's and women's soccer games scheduled for ACC Network this season, including the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of both ACC championships. Other highlights include:

Men's

Notre Dame at North Carolina on Sept. 20

Duke at Notre Dame on Oct. 11

North Carolina at Wake Forest on Oct. 18

Women's

Georgetown at Duke on Aug. 28

Georgetown at Virginia on Sept. 5

Duke at Virginia on Sept. 29

North Carolina at Duke on Oct. 10

Virginia at Florida State on Oct. 13

Florida State at North Carolina on Oct. 24

Duke at Florida State on Oct. 31

More: ACC Network will televise 12 field hockey games, including all rounds of the ACC championship. Nineteen volleyball games will also be showcased on ACCN this fall.

STUDIO SHOWS

Along with the live games, ACC Network will bring you all the analysis and commentary you've come to expect from ESPN on shows such as these:

The Huddle: ACCN's signature football show will air on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings throughout the fall. Host Jac Collinsworth and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will preview the weekend's slate of football games while keeping fans up-to-date on all things ACC.

Special edition of College GameDay live from Clemson: GameDay will be live from Clemson, home of the reigning college football national champions, in advance of the Georgia Tech at Clemson game at 8 p.m. ET Aug. 29 on ACCN, marking the inaugural football game on the network. The program will air exclusively on ACCN at 7 p.m., leading into kickoff, and the first hour of the show will be on ESPN and ACC Network from 6 to 7 p.m. The Huddle team will be on the field of Memorial Stadium providing insight and analysis before the game and will host an exclusive, one-hour postgame show with full analysis and live guests from the stadium on ACCN. Dave O'Brien and Tim Hasselbeck will call the game with sideline reporters Katie George and ESPN's Maria Taylor. GameDay will have its traditional crew -- host Rece Davis, analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Taylor.

All-ACC Watch Party: ACCN will offer fans two alternate viewing options for Miami vs. Florida and Notre Dame at Louisville. The Week 0 game between Miami and Florida on Saturday in Orlando will feature "All-ACC Watch Party: Miami vs. Florida" on ACCN. The show will include analysts Richt and Jon Beason in the Bristol, Connecticut, studios along with Packer and Durham reacting to live game action. ESPN college football analyst and former Miami All-American Jonathan Vilma will contribute from Orlando. On Sept. 2, fans will have the opportunity to watch Notre Dame at Louisville with alumni Jac Collinsworth (Notre Dame), Mike Golic Jr. (Notre Dame) and Eric Wood (Louisville), who will be in the ACCN studio in Bristol. The group will provide in-depth analysis and reaction throughout the game.

Packer and Durham: ACCN's daily morning show hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham will deliver news and commentary from around the ACC's 15 institutions. The show will be live from Clemson from 7 to 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 29.

All ACC: Hosted by Kelsey Riggs, Jordan Cornette, Dalen Cuff and featuring a rotating cast of analysts, All ACC will provide news and information coverage of the ACC's 27 sponsored sports. All ACC will debut at 7 p.m. Thursday as the first program on the new network and will air regularly on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights in the fall. The premier episode will preview upcoming programming, introduce on-air personalities and feature guest interviews from current and former ACC coaches and student-athletes, as well as notable alumni.

FILMS

ACC Network will also showcase films and special presentations, including: