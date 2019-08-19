Oklahoma names transfer Hurts starter at QB

Laura Rutledge examines how Jalen Hurts' final season at Oklahoma may unfold in a 30 for 30 spoof. (1:19)

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley on Monday officially named senior transfer Jalen Hurts as the team's starting quarterback for its season opener.

Hurts, who spent the first three years of his career at Alabama, was 26-2 in his Crimson Tide career before joining the Sooners as a graduate transfer this offseason. The Houston-area product competed this offseason with redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler for the job.

Hurts' extensive starting experience at a power program, which included annual trips to the College Football Playoff, made him the heavy favorite to be the starter once he arrived in Norman. He had 23 career rushing touchdowns, a school record for an Alabama quarterback, and was responsible for 71 touchdowns, second best in Tide history. He has 7,602 offensive yards and 48 touchdown passes to his name.

The Sooners open the season on Sunday, Sept. 1, hosting Houston.