Ducks receiver Pittman (shoulder) out 6-8 weeks

Oregon freshman wide receiver Mycah Pittman will miss six to eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury during Saturday's scrimmage, head coach Mario Cristobal announced Monday.

"Mycah suffered a shoulder injury while making a diving catch during Saturday's scrimmage that will result in him missing the start of the 2019 season," Cristobal said in a statement. "He is a relentless competitor who will come back stronger and ready to compete this season."

Pittman enrolled at Oregon before spring practice and was an ESPN 300 member in the 2019 recruiting class. After a strong showing during the spring and in fall camp, Pittman was expected to contribute early to a receiving corps looking to replace Dillion Mitchell, who set the Oregon single-season receiving record with 1,184 yards in 2018.

Pittman's injury further weakens a receiving unit that has already dealt with a rash of injuries. Senior Brenden Schooler, who has 41 career catches, and freshman J.R. Waters are both out for an extended period of time after suffering foot injuries that required surgery. Tight ends Cam McCormick and Jacob Breeland have also missed time during fall camp, but Cristobal said he expects both to be back at practice this week.

The 11th-ranked Ducks open the season against No. 16 Auburn on Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).