Lawrence headlines preseason All-America team

Laura Rutledge examines the legend of Trevor Lawrence and what the Clemson QB has in store for college football fans in his second act. (1:41)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank.

He has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.

Lawrence, the first freshman quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense.

Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was selected to the second team.

The AP All-America team is sponsored by Regions Bank this season, the first time the venerable player honor roll that dates to 1925 has ever had a presenting sponsor.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson.

Running back: Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson.

Tackles: Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Walker Little, junior, Stanford.

Guards: Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan.

Center: Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.

Tight end: Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri.

Wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Tylan Wallace, junior, Oklahoma State.

All-purpose player: Rondale Moore, sophomore, Purdue.

Kicker: Andre Szmyt, sophomore, Syracuse.

DEFENSE

Ends: Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa.

Tackles: Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Raekwon Davis, senior, Alabama.

Linebackers: Dylan Moses, junior, Alabama; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State.

Cornerbacks: Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; Paulson Adebo, junior, Stanford.

Safeties: Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Andre Cisco, sophomore, Syracuse.

Punter: Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama.

Running backs: D'Andre Swift, junior, Georgia; Eno Benjamin, junior, Arizona State.

Tackles: Trey Adams, senior, Washington; Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon.

Guards: Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame; John Simpson, senior, Clemson.

Center: Nick Harris, senior, Washington.

Tight end: Jared Pinkney, senior, Vanderbilt.

Wide receivers: Laviska Shenault Jr., junior, Colorado; Justyn Ross, sophomore, Clemson.

All-purpose player: CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma.

Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.

DEFENSE

Ends: Kenny Willekes, senior, Michigan State; Julian Okwara, senior, Notre Dame.

Tackles: Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Marvin Wilson, junior, Florida State.

Linebackers: Paddy Fisher, junior, Northwestern; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Shaquille Quarterman, senior, Miami.

Cornerbacks: Kristian Fulton, senior, LSU; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida.

Safeties: Alohi Gilman, junior, Notre Dame; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State.

Punter: James Smith, junior, Cincinnati.