Lawrence headlines preseason All-America team

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank.
He has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.
Lawrence, the first freshman quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense.
Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was selected to the second team.
The AP All-America team is sponsored by Regions Bank this season, the first time the venerable player honor roll that dates to 1925 has ever had a presenting sponsor.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson.
Running back: Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson.
Tackles: Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Walker Little, junior, Stanford.
Guards: Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan.
Center: Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.
Tight end: Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri.
Wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Tylan Wallace, junior, Oklahoma State.
All-purpose player: Rondale Moore, sophomore, Purdue.
Kicker: Andre Szmyt, sophomore, Syracuse.
DEFENSE
Ends: Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa.
Tackles: Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Raekwon Davis, senior, Alabama.
Linebackers: Dylan Moses, junior, Alabama; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State.
Cornerbacks: Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; Paulson Adebo, junior, Stanford.
Safeties: Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Andre Cisco, sophomore, Syracuse.
Punter: Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama.
Running backs: D'Andre Swift, junior, Georgia; Eno Benjamin, junior, Arizona State.
Tackles: Trey Adams, senior, Washington; Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon.
Guards: Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame; John Simpson, senior, Clemson.
Center: Nick Harris, senior, Washington.
Tight end: Jared Pinkney, senior, Vanderbilt.
Wide receivers: Laviska Shenault Jr., junior, Colorado; Justyn Ross, sophomore, Clemson.
All-purpose player: CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma.
Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.
DEFENSE
Ends: Kenny Willekes, senior, Michigan State; Julian Okwara, senior, Notre Dame.
Tackles: Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Marvin Wilson, junior, Florida State.
Linebackers: Paddy Fisher, junior, Northwestern; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Shaquille Quarterman, senior, Miami.
Cornerbacks: Kristian Fulton, senior, LSU; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida.
Safeties: Alohi Gilman, junior, Notre Dame; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State.
Punter: James Smith, junior, Cincinnati.