College Football 150 podcast Down and Distance, how to listen

Down and Distance is a narrative podcast from ESPN Senior Writer Ivan Maisel as part of our CFB150 project, where he tells eight stories from the history of college football that examine how the sport has contributed to and reflected American culture through its 150 years.

Episode 1: America Mourns Rockne

Notre Dame icon Knute Rockne died in a plane crash in 1931. Veteran sportswriter Ivan Maisel tells the story of how the beloved coach served as the vehicle for how we celebrate the lost lives of our national icons.

