West Virginia names grad transfer Kendall QB

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Austin Kendall, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, was named West Virginia's starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 season opener against James Madison.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown on Tuesday announced the choice of Kendall, who beat out three others.

At Oklahoma, Kendall backed up Baker Mayfield in 2016 and Kyler Murray last season. He red-shirted in 2017.

Kendall's decision to leave drew intense scrutiny when Oklahoma initially sought to block the move. The quarterback has two years of eligibilty remaining.

For his career, Kendall has completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Brown also announced that the NCAA has ruled that Bowling Green transfer quarterback Jarret Doege will be eligible to play immediately. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Others quarterbacks on the roster are junior Jack Allison and redshirt freshman Trey Lowe.