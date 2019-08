The Herbies are here for the 2019 season

Mel Kiper Jr. breaks down what makes Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy his top-ranked prospect heading into the 2019 college football season. (0:44)

Kirk Herbstreit picks his favorites for the 2019 season, from superstars to surprise teams, student sections and bands, plus predictions for conference champions and the College Football Playoff. Tune in for The Herbies Preseason Special at 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN.

Ultimate game-changer

Travis Etienne, Clemson

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Auburn defensive line

Grant Delpit, LSU

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Most exciting player

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Adrian Killins Jr., UCF

KJ Hamler, Penn State

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Best tandems

Tua Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Nick Coe and Derrick Brown, Auburn

JT Daniels and Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Michael Pinckney and Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

Camryn Bynum and Elijah Hicks, Cal

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns last season for Clemson. Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

Throwback players

Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

Evan Weaver, Cal

Garrett Groshek, Wisconsin

David Reese, Florida

Michael Warren, Cincinnati

Breakout star

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

Trey Sermon, Oklahoma

Rodney Dangerfield ('no respect')

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

Leki Fotu, Utah

Hunter Bryant, Washington

Greg Eisworth, Iowa State

Best-kept secret

Brian Robinson, Alabama

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

Quartney Davis, Texas A&M

Trajan Bandy, Miami

All-intangible

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Grant Delpit, LSU

Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

Nate Evans, UCF

Marcelino Ball, Indiana

Welcome back

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Elijah Sindelar, Purdue

James Skalski, Clemson

Biggest shoes to fill

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Kwity Paye, Michigan

Nate Wieting, Iowa

Best stadium entrance

Clemson

Virginia Tech

South Carolina

Oregon

Michigan

Most improved atmosphere

Texas

Miami

UCF bounce house

Iowa State

Washington State

Best student sections

Penn State

Notre Dame

Texas A&M

Wisconsin

Utah

Ohio State's marching band is known for its halftime performances. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

Best bands

Ohio State

Southern

Wisconsin

Michigan

Ohio University

Ultimate Herbie

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Impact transfer

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Brandon Wimbush, UCF

Juwan Johnson, Oregon

K.J. Osborn, Miami

Most pro ready

Grant Delpit, LSU

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Derrick Brown, Auburn

Tee Higgins, Clemson

Chase Young, Ohio State

Dual-threat QB

D'Eriq King, Houston

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Bryce Perkins, Virginia

Khalil Tate, Arizona

Best restaurant

Giuseppe's, Columbus, Ohio

Sotto Sotto, Atlanta

Jeff Ruby's, Louisville, Kentucky

Chuck's Fish, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Limoncello, Boston

Best WR

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

Justyn Ross, Clemson

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Best pass-rusher

Chase Young, Ohio State

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Nick Coe, Auburn

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa/K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Best tight end

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma

Hunter Bryant, Washington

Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

Brevin Jordan, Miami

Best linebacker

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Joe Bachie, Michigan State

Shaq Quarterman, Miami

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

Evan Weaver, Cal

Best non-Power 5 team

Boise State

UCF

Cincinnati

Memphis

Army

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. Brian Losness/USA TODAY Sports

Best Group of 5 player

Jordan Love, Utah State

Patrick Johnson, Tulane

D'Eriq King, Houston

Greg McCrae, UCF

Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Top guy on an island -- CB

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Patrick Surtain, Alabama

Bryce Hall, Virginia

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

Impact coordinator hire

Josh Gattis, Michigan

Alex Grinch, Oklahoma

Graham Harrell, USC

Kendal Briles, Florida State

Jeff Hafley/Greg Mattison, Ohio State

Baller

Joe Burrow, LSU

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

David Woodward, Utah State

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

Question mark THAT ISN'T actually a question

Georgia WR

Washington defense

Penn State skill (QB/WR/RB)

Washington State QB (next man up)

Oregon defense

Best true freshman

Jordan Whittington, Texas

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DJ Dale, Alabama

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Bo Nix, Auburn

Surprise team

Arizona State

Minnesota

Wake Forest

Baylor

East Carolina

College Football Playoff

Alabama over Texas

Clemson over Ohio State

National champion

Alabama over Clemson

Conference champions

ACC

Clemson over Miami

Sleeper: Virginia

Big 12

Texas over Oklahoma

Sleeper: Oklahoma State

Big Ten

Ohio State over Wisconsin

Sleeper: Minnesota

Pac-12

Washington over Arizona State

Sleeper: Cal

SEC

Alabama over Georgia

Sleeper: Missouri

AAC

UCF over Memphis

Sleeper: Tulane

C-USA

Southern Miss over Marshall

Sleeper: FIU

MAC

Western Michigan over Ohio

Sleeper: Eastern Michigan

MWC

Boise State over Fresno State

Sleeper: Nevada

Sun Belt

Appalachian State over Louisiana

Sleeper: Louisiana