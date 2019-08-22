UCF to start Notre Dame transfer Wimbush at QB

As expected, UCF named Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush its starting quarterback on Thursday.

In a statement, coach Josh Heupel said true freshman Dillon Gabriel will also play when the Knights open the season Aug. 29 against Florida A&M. Wimbush, Gabriel and redshirt freshman Quadry Jones spent fall practice competing for the starting job. The announcement comes one week before the season officially opens.

"We've been pleased that all three quarterbacks have played at a high level during fall camp," Heupel said.

Wimbush transferred from Notre Dame in January and spent the spring in an open competition for the job as well. But after Darriel Mack Jr. hurt his ankle over the summer in a non-football activity, Wimbush emerged as the favorite to win the job.

He is the most veteran quarterback on the roster, having started 16 games for the Irish. But there were up and down moments at Notre Dame, and UCF coaches have spent the last seven months working with him to find more consistency.

In an interview last month, Wimbush said, "I know I can do some good things on that football field and impact a team more than anyone's seen me do so far in my career. I know I can go help this team win a national championship. I know that for a fact. I'm not shy to say it. If I can get to that potential for myself, we'll have an exciting year."